Big rig catches fire on Indian Canyon Dr. near I-10

Big rig catches fire on Indian Canyon Dr

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A big rig caught fire on Indian Canyon Drive off Interstate 10 in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to CHP, the incident was reported at 12:53 p.m near North Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue.

The fire spread to the trailer portion of the vehicle, torching it entirely.

The blaze produced large black plumes of smoke that were visible from miles around.

Cal Fire and CHP crews are on scene.

The fire reportedly spread to small brush in the immediate area of the scene.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time. There is no information on injuries at this time.

News Channel 3 was on scene. We spoke with Battalion Chief, Jason McDermott with CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

“The driver was westbound Interstate 10 when he smelled smoke in the cab of his truck. He decided to pull over because he figured he had a fire. He parked it in a safer spot. He did have fire under the hood. He tried to self extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but the fire was too well involved at that point,” McDermott said.