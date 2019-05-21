News

Big Bear eagles battle unseasonable snow

One down, one to go

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 02:37 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 02:37 PM PDT

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.- - The Big Bear bald eagles dealt with some unseasonable inclement weather, courtesy of a front of snow that came through the mountains over the weekend. 

The parent eagles have been taking care of the eaglets, named Cookie and Simba, live on the Eagle cam for the past several months. 

U.S. Forest Service officials told KABC that the snow will cause Cookie and Simba to cover themselves and be less visible on the Eagle Cam, as they are unable to regulate their own body temperatures.

The eaglets were born on April 13 and 15, respectively. 

The eagle eggs were laid in March. 

You can watch the live feed of the nest below. 

 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries