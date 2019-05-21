Big Bear eagles battle unseasonable snow

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.- - The Big Bear bald eagles dealt with some unseasonable inclement weather, courtesy of a front of snow that came through the mountains over the weekend.

The parent eagles have been taking care of the eaglets, named Cookie and Simba, live on the Eagle cam for the past several months.

U.S. Forest Service officials told KABC that the snow will cause Cookie and Simba to cover themselves and be less visible on the Eagle Cam, as they are unable to regulate their own body temperatures.

The eaglets were born on April 13 and 15, respectively.

The eagle eggs were laid in March.

You can watch the live feed of the nest below.