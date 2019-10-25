Bicyclist sustains major injuries in Palm Desert crash

Bicyclist hospitalized after Palm Desert crash

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A bicyclist sustained major injuries after being struck in a crash in Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Portola Avenue and Hovley Lane at 7:06 a.m.

A vehicle was attempting to navigate a left turn on eastbound Hovley Lane, when the car crashed into the bicyclist, who was traveling westbound.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with deputies. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a factor in the crash.

Traffic is not currently being impacted by the investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.