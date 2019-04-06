Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - A bicyclist was struck by a car on Bob Hope Drive in front of the Agua Caliente Resort and Casino in Rancho Mirage Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. The Rancho Mirage Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on Bob Hope Drive when it collided with a bicyclist traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk at Casino Way.

The bicyclist, an elderly man, was transported to an area hospital. According to Cal Fire, the bicyclist suffered serious injuries. The Rancho Mirage Police Department later announced the bicyclist was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The driver of the sedan stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol/drugs were a factor of the crash, RMPD said.

