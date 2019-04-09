Bicyclist killed in Rancho Mirage accident identified

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - A bicyclist killed in a collision last week in Rancho Mirage has been identified.

77-year-old Palm Springs resident Jack Peterson sustained serious injuries after being struck by a silver Mercedes Benz while in the crosswalk at on Bob Hope Drive at Casino Way on April 5 around 1:30 p.m.. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The car was traveling northbound on Bob Hope Drive in front of the Agua Caliente Resort and Casino when the accident occurred. Peterson was traveling eastbound on the crosswalk, in the direction of the casino.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Rancho Mirage

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to have played a role in the crash, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.