Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night in Beaumont. California Highway Patrol say the crash was a hit-and-run.

Officers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of San Timoteo Canyon Road and Palmer Avenue.

The name and age of the victim, who died at the scene, is being withheld until next of kin is notified. A description of the vehicle is not known at this time.

