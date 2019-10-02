Bernie Sanders cancels Riverside campaign stop due health issue
RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, was planning to be in Riverside Thursday to open a campaign office and meet with students at a community college.
But the visit won't take place. Jeff Weaver, a senior campaign adviser, says Sanders experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday night, was found to have a blockage in one artery, and two stents were successfully inserted.
The 78-year-old Sanders is now hospitalized in Las Vegas, and the plan is for him to rest over the coming days.
``We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates," Weaver said.
Sanders was slated to be on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the campaign's Riverside field office at 4035 Market St. at about 10:30 a.m. At noon, he was to host a College Town Hall at Riverside City College, 4800 Magnolia Ave. Although it was geared to college students, any member of the public would have been welcome to attend, according to the Sanders campaign.
Following his Riverside appearances, the senator had planned to head out to Bakersfield for another Q&A with college students, this time at Cal State Bakersfield.
The day was to conclude with a final campaign stop at Fresno City College, and on Friday, Sanders was to be in Los Angeles for several events.
