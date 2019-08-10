Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Beaumont Friday night.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue. RSO confirmed a man was killed as a result of the incident.

No other details on the incident have been released at this time.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit was called in to assist Beaumont PD with the initial investigation. The Sheriff’s Department has since assumed the investigation.

