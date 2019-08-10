Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Beaumont
Sheriff's Department takes over investigation
BEAUMONT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Beaumont Friday night.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue. RSO confirmed a man was killed as a result of the incident.
No other details on the incident have been released at this time.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit was called in to assist Beaumont PD with the initial investigation. The Sheriff’s Department has since assumed the investigation.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15