Beaumont man arrested after police K9 finds 45 lbs. of meth in trunk

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 02:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 02:44 PM PDT

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and remained behind bars on Thursday after being arrested for being in possession of 45 pounds of methamphetamine in Beaumont.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Beaumont police officer pulled over a driver violating traffic law in the area of 4th Street and Beaumont Avenue. In the process of investigating the traffic violation, the officer obtained consent from the driver for a search of the vehicle. 

During the ensuing search, Mila, a Beaumont Police Department K9, alerted officers to the trunk of the vehicle, where a box containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine was found. 

The driver, Ismael Medrano Cruz, was arrested for possession and transportation of methamphetamine and booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $1,000,000 bail, according to county jail records. 


