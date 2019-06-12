Beat the heat with the help of these five Palm Springs cooling centers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The city of Palm Springs is offering five cooling centers to residents amid the year's first week of triple-digit temperatures in the Coachella Valley.



City officials plan to offer the cooling centers throughout the summer whenever the Riverside County Department of Public Health issues a heat warning.

The cooling centers are entirely funded by the city, with assistance from the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, which provides snacks and water, according to city officials.



The five cooling centers and their hours of operation are:



Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave. Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pets on leashes are allowed at the Palm Springs Public Library cooling center, though cats are required to be in a carrier.



The Riverside County Community Action Partnership also offers its own cooling centers throughout the county. A full list is available here.