Bartender who allegedly raped hotel guest: 'I totally messed up'

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A bartender remained in custody today in the suspected rape of an unconscious patron in her room after serving the victim and her mother drinks for several hours at a Palm Springs hotel.



Alejandro Adan was arrested Thursday afternoon on a May 2 warrant issued by Judge Anthony Villalobos on at least five felony sexual assault charges, in addition to burglary and theft accusations.



The 29-year-old originally was arrested the night of March 3 when officers were sent to the Rowan Hotel in the 100 block of West Tahquitz Canyon. When they arrived, they learned that Adan was found inside a hotel room where the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to a Palm Springs police.

