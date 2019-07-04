Barbara Sinatra Children's Center raising awareness about child abuse & prevention

Barbara Sinatra Children's Center raisin

The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center has developed a national campaign to raise awareness about child abuse and prevention.

"Protect Yourself Rules Videos and Lesson Plans” is a new program funded by the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center and developed with national child abuse experts.

A series of videos is available at fightabuse.org to help children learn to distinguish between safe and unsafe touches and what to do when confronted with abusive behavior. Each video emphasizes the importance of going to a parent or another trusted adult when a child is confronted with an unsafe situation.

The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at the Eisenhower Health Campus in Rancho Mirage also provides counseling for victims of physical, sexual and emotional child abuse.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department invites parents, caregivers, and teachers to visit the following fightabuse.org and explore the video series to help empower you and your children against sexual and physical abuse.

Authorities encourage parents to listen to their child, but not to continue questioning as it may confuse the information.

There are specially trained interviewers at the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center to ask child victims a series of unbiased, non-leading questions to obtain the information in an age and developmentally appropriate manner.

If you are concerned or suspect your child to be a victim of abuse, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department encourages you and your child to review the Protect Yourself Rules Series regarding abuse.

If your child makes a disclosure of suspected abuse, RSO officials advice you to immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or the agency where the abuse was believed to have occurred.