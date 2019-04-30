Banning woman helps veterans secure benefits and services

BANNING, Calif. - From a tiny office inside the Beaumont Library, Beverly Reneau is making a difference for men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

"They keep us safe, so we should do everything in our power, that's why I volunteer to help them, get any kind of service they need," said Reneau.

Reneau volunteers to work in the office, one day a week, in the program "Veterans Connect @ the Library", a state-wide effort, sponsored in part by the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

Simply put, Reneau, and others, offer help to veterans in sorting through, understanding, and applying for the seemingly endless array of state and federal programs aimed at supporting vets.

"With all the knowledge I have obtained working through the system, which is very complicated, I can help other veterans," said Reneau.

The retired grandmother has plenty of experience cutting through red tape, helping vets get what they need.

She worked for years, overcoming denial letters, to help her husband Paul, an Air Force veteran, finally get approval for benefits he needs to deal with a number of health related problems, connected to his tour of duty in Vietnam, which included exposure to Agent Orange.

"Being as sick as I am, for as long as I've been sick, if I knew then, what I know now, I woudn't have volunteered," said the veteran.

Beverly has also worked tirelessly to help her son get his benefits, she says he is 100 percent disabled .. after being injured during a nine year stint, also in the Air Force.

The "Veterans Connect @ the Library program" is offered at five libraries in Riverside County, including the library in Palm Desert.

Paul says having an advocate like Beverly was "key" in getting the support he needs, and encourges any vet who needs to help to also get an advocate.

The couple also encourages veterans to attend the "Veterans University" this Saturday in Rancho Mirage, presented by valley Congressman, Dr. Raul Ruiz.

"There is a lot of things you don't know, there is a lot of things they can help you with," said the veteran.

The "Veterans University" takes place Saturday, May 4th, at the Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage.

Check-in time is at 8:00 a.m., and the program runs from 9:00 until 2:00 p.m..

Link: https://calibrariesforveterans.org/

