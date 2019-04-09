Video: Avoiding rental fines during festival season

INDIO, Calif. - As we originally reported last week, homeowners are renting out their place to festival goers during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Police are warning folks -- if you don't do it right — you could be fined big bucks.

"All that effort that you're making in order to, you know, make a little money to support your family or whatever your needs are, can end up being invested back into paying fines," said Officer Ben Guitron with the Indio Police Department.

Those fines can cost anywhere between$500 to thousands of dollars, depending on the violation. According to Indio's short-term vacation ordinance, violations include things like;

Occupancy requirements

Amplified sound

Quiet hours

Not having a permit to rent at all

"There is liability you are imposing for you and your family or your neighbors if you don't follow that process," said Guitron, "If you're conducting any business of rent, you need to contact the city or county to see what regulations there are," said "Follow the process. Be able to do it legally."

It's a process Karlo Chavarria said he goes through every year when renewing his permit.

"They come and inspect the house, the fire alarm for the fire and make sure everything's up to code," Chavarria said.

Chavarria is renting out each bedroom in his home and even some land in his backyard. He said he is making more than $10,000 this month from festival goers..

"The master bedroom I do 300, the smaller rooms 250 and then the back, the tents, or the spaces in the back, $100," Chavarria said.

Guitron says neighboring cities have similar short term vacation requirements. If you have questions about renting be sure to call your local city hall.