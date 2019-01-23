Elderly pedestrian dies in apparent suicide in Thermal

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

THERMAL, Calif.- - The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck today at an intersection in Thermal was being investigated as an apparent suicide, sheriff's officials said.

Emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58 around 11:05 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP identified the pedestrian as elderly, but the person's gender, name or age were not immediately released.

Avenue 58 was shut down to traffic due until 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.