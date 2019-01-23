News

Elderly pedestrian dies in apparent suicide in Thermal

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 11:48 AM PST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 03:51 PM PST

THERMAL, Calif.- - The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck today at an intersection in Thermal was being investigated as an apparent suicide, sheriff's officials said.

Emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58 around 11:05 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP identified the pedestrian as elderly, but the person's gender, name or age were not immediately released.   

Avenue 58 was shut down to traffic due until 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.


