Elderly pedestrian dies in apparent suicide in Thermal
THERMAL, Calif.- - The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck today at an intersection in Thermal was being investigated as an apparent suicide, sheriff's officials said.
Emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58 around 11:05 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP identified the pedestrian as elderly, but the person's gender, name or age were not immediately released.
Avenue 58 was shut down to traffic due until 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15