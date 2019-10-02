Ave. 44 reopens after 6+ month storm closure

INDIO, Calif.- - After a storm-related closure of nearly 7 months, Avenue 44 has reopened at the wash in Indio.

A large portion of the roadway was wiped out by the historic February 14 flood that wreaked havoc on the valley. Avenue 44 was the last remaining major road in the valley to be repaired; Cathedral Canyon Drive, Araby Drive, and Indian Canyon Drive reopened in March, while Tramway Road was once again drivable by April.

The repairs to Avenue 44 ended up costing $312,000, most of which was funded by the Federal Highway Administration, according to a news release issued by the city of Indio. Footage of the damage after the storm.

The damage wasn't just to the road itself, however - a key piece of the area's water infrastructure was also damaged by the storm.

Ave 44 before repairs.

"That section of Avenue 44 experienced heavy damage and a 24" waterline had to be repaired by the Indio Water Authority before street repairs could commence," read the news release issued on the road's reopening.

Avenue 44 during repairs.

The roadway looks like its former self again, but won't for too long, as the city plans to build a permanent bridge to span the wash. The Avenue 44 bridge project is set to begin in 'about three years', and will take 18 months to complete, according to the city.

Avenue 44 after repairs.