Authorities search for Moreno Valley teen missing for 10 days

Authorities search for Moreno Valley tee

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing after a night out with her friends in Moreno Valley.



Aranda Briones was reported missing after leaving her friends on Jan. 14, Moreno Valley police said.



Her last known location was believed to be near Moreno Valley Community Park at 13380 Frederick Street, police reported.



Briones is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has a visible septum piercing, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket, a dark-colored shirt and dark jeans.

"She did have a bad choice of friends, I'll be honest, you know everybody does," Matthew Horstkotte, Aranda's uncle told KABC. "Everybody makes mistakes, but you know one thing I want? I just want her home safe."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call MorenoValley police Investigator David Drexler at (951) 486-6700 or 911. Tipsters can also call Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (951) 776-1099.