Authorities name man killed by deputy in Rancho Mirage last week
Man killed after altercation ID'd by deputies
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Authorities from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have identified the man killed after an altercation with deputies in Rancho Mirage.
Jason Harris, 36, whose last know residence was Rancho Mirage, died after an officer involved shooting, on July 9, some of which was captured by cell phone video by onlookers.
The intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road was closed for hours while deputies investigated.
Sheriff Chad Bianco expressed support for his officers. At least one was heard on video telling Harris to drop his knife before at least five shots are fired.
"The deputies responded and reacted to a perceived threat and unfortunately it ended the way it did," Bianco said.
In March, another man was killed by a deputy on the Eisenhower Health campus in Rancho Mirage, after authorities say he entered a building with a gun and fired a shot inside.
