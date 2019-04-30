Audrey Moran & Jonathan Reynoso missing for 8 months

Jonathan Reynoso & Audrey Moran

Jonathan Reynoso & Audrey Moran

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Jan. 10 marks 8 months since 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran went missing.

The pair were last heard from via a text message on May 10. Two days later, Moran's car was found abandoned along Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

Audrey Moran's vehicle

Investigators have had a number leads in these 8 months, but they've all led to dead ends.

Friends and family continue to hope that someone comes forward with information that could help investigators locate the pair. Anyone with any information on the disappearance can call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 760-393-3544. There is $10,000 reward being offered for information on their whereabouts.

In November, News Channel 3's I-Team uncovered new details in Audrey & Jonathan's disappearance. You can watch the results of that investigation below.