News

At-risk missing woman found in dirt field in Indio

Gail Barboza reported missing Sunday morning

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - A woman who was reported missing in Indio has been found, according to the Indio Police Department.

62-year-old Gail Barboza was reported missing at 9 a.m. Sunday and was found in a dirt field near Avenue 38 and Madison Street near Shadow Hills Sun City at around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

She was severely dehydrated and suffering from other heat-related issues. She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. 

When Barboza was located, she reportedly sitting in a thicket of bushes. 

"On behalf of Chief Mike Washburn and the Indio Police Department we would like to thank the Riverside County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Riverside County Sheriff’s Air Operations, US Border Patrol K9, US Border Patrol BORSTAR Unit, California Highway Patrol Air Operations Thermal, Indio Fire – Riverside Co. /Cal-Fire, Coachella Valley Water District and our Indio Police staff for their labor intensive strategic teamwork that helped us find Mrs. Gail Barboza," read a news release from the Indio Police Department. 

Barboza was first reported missing in the area of Shadow Hills Sun City. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 62-year-old woman reported missing in Indio


 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries