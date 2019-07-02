At-risk missing woman found in dirt field in Indio

INDIO, Calif. - A woman who was reported missing in Indio has been found, according to the Indio Police Department.

62-year-old Gail Barboza was reported missing at 9 a.m. Sunday and was found in a dirt field near Avenue 38 and Madison Street near Shadow Hills Sun City at around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She was severely dehydrated and suffering from other heat-related issues. She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

When Barboza was located, she reportedly sitting in a thicket of bushes.

"On behalf of Chief Mike Washburn and the Indio Police Department we would like to thank the Riverside County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Riverside County Sheriff’s Air Operations, US Border Patrol K9, US Border Patrol BORSTAR Unit, California Highway Patrol Air Operations Thermal, Indio Fire – Riverside Co. /Cal-Fire, Coachella Valley Water District and our Indio Police staff for their labor intensive strategic teamwork that helped us find Mrs. Gail Barboza," read a news release from the Indio Police Department.

Barboza was first reported missing in the area of Shadow Hills Sun City.

ORIGINAL STORY: 62-year-old woman reported missing in Indio



