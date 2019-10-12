Deadly Sandalwood Fire claims 2nd victim

At least one person dead in Sandalwood Fire

CALIMESA, Calif. - A second person has been found dead in a Calimesa mobile home park after a raging wildfire destroyed several homes in the park on Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department they discovered the additional human remains Friday evening, during a search of one of the mobile homes at the park. The ID of the 2nd victim is still under investigation. Another victim has now been positively identified by the Coroner's Office as Lois Arvikson, 89-year-old resident of Calimesa.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to work hot spots in the 823 acre Sandalwood Fire, but say the fire is now 25 percent contained.

"We have a lot of the perimeter of the fire still with hot embers still a lot of mop-up to do so the deployment of the nightshift of crews has been set out. A lot of boots on the ground still 220 firefighters actively working the fire," said Herrera in an interview Thursday night.

The fire has completely destroyed at least 74 structures. Evacuees remain at Mesa Grande Academy and animals are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus.

