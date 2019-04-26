News

At least one person dead after crash in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 07:13 PM PDT

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of West Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard Thursday evening.

DHSPD Chief Dale Mondary confirmed the crash is a fatal and advised drivers to find an alternate route as the intersection will be closed for several hours.

