At least one person dead after crash in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of West Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard Thursday evening.

DHSPD Chief Dale Mondary confirmed the crash is a fatal and advised drivers to find an alternate route as the intersection will be closed for several hours.

We are working a fatal traffic collision at West Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area. We will have that intersection closed for several hours. — Dale Mondary (@DHSChiefMondary) April 26, 2019

