At least one person dead after crash in Desert Hot Springs
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of West Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard Thursday evening.
DHSPD Chief Dale Mondary confirmed the crash is a fatal and advised drivers to find an alternate route as the intersection will be closed for several hours.
We have a crew on the way to gather more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
