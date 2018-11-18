Man killed in rollover crash on I-10 east of Coachella identified

MGN ONLINE

The man killed in a crash on Interstate 10 east of Coachella was a Phoenix resident, authorities said Saturday.

He was Michael Bilevich, 46, the Riverside County coroner's office said.

The single-vehicle, rollover crash was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday on the westbound side of the interstate, about nine miles east of Coachella, the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in the center divider, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, which responded and pronounced Bilevich dead at the scene.

