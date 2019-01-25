Assemblymember Garcia meets with Gov Newsom

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia & CA Governor Gavin Newsom

Local Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia met with new California Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss a number of priorities for the 56th District.

Garcia said the two spoke things affecting Imperial Valley, Coachella Valley, and Blythe residents like the right to safe and affordable drinking water and the Salton Sea, where recently thousands of birds were found dead.

Read: Thousands of birds die at Salton Sea

“First and foremost, I took this opportunity to reinforce a sense of urgency surrounding the fate of our Salton Sea community. We have a plan, we have secured money, and now we need to focus our efforts on the timely execution of the 10-Year Salton Sea Management Plan. We cannot emphasize enough how crucial this is for human health, as well as the ecological and economic wellbeing of our region. We cannot afford to delay,” insisted Garcia.

In November, Congressman Raul Ruiz along with lawmakers from across the state called on Newsom to make the Salton Sea a priority.

"Bottom line, the Salton Sea is one of the most pressing environmental and public health issues facing Southern California, and Governor-elect Newsom must make mitigating its decline a priority in the first months of his administration," Ruiz wrote in a letter to Newsom.

Garcia expressed his enthusiasm for the inclusion of a safe and affordable drinking water fund in Newsom’s initial 2019-2020 California Budget proposal.

“I am pleased to see the Governor come on board as a strong champion for California drinking water. I look forward to working with him as well as Senator Monning to tackle our state’s deep-seated infrastructure disparities and ensure that safe, affordable drinking water is accessible to all residents.”

