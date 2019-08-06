News

Assault with a deadly weapon investigation underway in Bermuda Dunes

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 04:48 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:48 PM PDT

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in Bermuda Dunes.

At around 4:10 p.m., an unidentified man attacked a woman, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury at a location on the 42200 block of Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes. The man is described as being possibly Hispanic, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies are currently working to determine the motive behind the attack at this time. The suspect is at large.

Anyone with information relating to this assault is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 


