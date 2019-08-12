Physicians warn of heat-related illnesses

As visitors arrive into the Valley, phys

INDIO, Calif. - While we are getting a bit of a break from the extreme heat this weekend, temperatures will still be in the triple-digits.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil spoke with the emergency room at JFK Memorial Hospital who say they have been seeing dozens of patients every weekend with the symptoms of heat illness. With all the fun events in town such as Splash House this weekend and summer vacation, in general, they want people to be extra careful…

"The people that visit this area are unaccustomed to the heat. And so they attempt to do activities that they think they can handle in triple-digit weather, and they get heat exhausted much quicker," said Dr. Timothy Rupp, an emergency physician at JFK Hospital.

While the desert always has a lot to offer, the dehydrating summer heat is something to be mindful of when enjoying fun activities in the sun.

"You gotta be really careful...drink lots of water, Pedialyte, stay cool and eat you know," said Nick Rodriguez, a local resident.

Staff in the emergency room said you might not recognize heat illness when it's happening because the symptoms are so common.

"Some of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, fatigue, dizziness in some cases upset stomach and vomiting," Rupp said.

Rupp added that drugs and alcohol can be a deadly combination in the heat.

"With the drugs and alcohol particularly things like cocaine methamphetamine those things raise the body's temperature internally so the cooling system can't keep up with the demand," Rupp said.

15,000 festival-goers are expected to be in town for Splash House this weekend, many of them from out of state or even out of the country. Officials say there will be extra safety measures and health resources on hand to keep people safe, cool and hydrated.

"They work very very closely with our local law enforcement to make sure every check and balance is done to protect and save everyone -- including they have life safety in all the pool areas, they have police force here they have ambulances on duty at all times" said Aftab Dada, VP Managing Director for Hilton Palm Springs.

Local bartenders advise you drink plenty of water.

"For every drink you have, have a glass of water," said Tamara Cash & Nikola Stojanovic, local bartenders.

JFK's emergency room staff added that these warnings apply to anyone who's out in the heat for an extended period of time, for example, those who work outside are also particularly at risk.