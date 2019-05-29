Anxiety in high school rises as college admissions standards become tougher

Admission Anxiety airing Thursday at 6

Could you get into your alma mater university today with the scores and extracurricular resume that you had back then?

Colleges have become extremely competitive, and the threshold for an acceptable GPA and SAT/ACT scores keeps inching up. What does it take to get into an elite university these days?

Angela Chen takes a look at the college admission process and talks to high school seniors at Palm Desert High School about the past four years. Watch "Admission Anxiety" on Thursday AT 6 PM on News Channel 3.