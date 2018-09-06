Another cannabis greenhouse may pop up soon in Cathedral City

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cannabis plant.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - - Cathedral City will likely gain its twelfth cannabis greenhouse if the council approves development plans Wednesday tonight.

If the proposal moves forward, Alchemy, LLC would occupy the single-story building on E. Palm Canyon and more than 3 acres of space in the proposed commercial shopping center.

"This new industry is coming into Cathedral City because we have the infrastructure already available," said Cathedral City spokesperson Chris Parman.

Since voters approved recreational pot, Cathedral City has seen the development of 12 dispensaries, 11 cultivation centers and five manufacturers.

Alchemy, LLC would become one of the many businesses in Cathedral City to fund public safety and city wages with cannabis sales tax. The city expects Alchemy, LLC will generate more than $430,000 a year in cannabis tax revenue which funds salaries for the city's fire fighters and police officers.

Parman also says residents shouldn't worry about the stench of marijuana because the city has new guidelines in place to prevent smells from drifting.

Buildings are now required to comply with the city's cannabis compliance codes to ensure marijuana fumes aren't released from cracks in doors or leaky windows, which was typically a problem in older buildings.

Since the proposed site will be used for growing cannabis, not retail, Parman says there isn't expected to be any disruption to neighboring businesses.

Cannabis operations in Cathedral City must be more than 600 ft. away from any schools, library, or day care center and 300 ft. away from any residential home or multi-family complex.

If the city's Planning and Zoning approves the application, Parman said the site could be up and running in as little as three months or more.

