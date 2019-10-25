Annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade features Dodgers legend Steve Garvey

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is happening this Sunday afternoon on El Paseo Drive.

The parade is entering its 55th year with this year's theme being called "Let the Good Times Roll." The theme was chosen by Lea Goodsell, a Palm Desert resident.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey is this year's honorary grand marshal. But the fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a rotary pancake breakfast, followed by a number of activities before the parade.

A flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum's Warbirds T-28's is scheduled for noon to start the parade.

All the fun happens Sunday on El Pase Drive.