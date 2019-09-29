Annual "Child Safety Fair" held at Old Navy in Palm Desert

Old Navy hosts Child Safety Fair

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children partnered with Old Navy Saturday afternoon hosting this year's "Child Safety Fair" in Palm Desert.

The event took place at several Old Navy stores across the country. Locally, parents and children were able to interact with representatives from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and learn more about resources available to keep children safe.

“We’re out here to promote a safety fair and distribute some child identity kits and some coloring book of course and some other fun activity books. We’re also here to raise awareness for child abduction," said Stacey Austin, community service officer with the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

At the fair, parents were encouraged to fill out free child ID kits and keep them accessible at all times in case of an emergency.

The organization shared that the most important tools for law enforcement when searching for a missing child include an up-to-date photo, descriptive and medical information, fingerprints and emergency contacts.

