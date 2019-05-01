Angel View opens new Jackie Lee Boutique

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Angel View is opening a brand new store on Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The Jackie Lee Boutique will officially open its doors Friday, May 3.

Angel View and the Neuro Vitality Center partnered to relocate this store. The former Stroke Recovery Center is in the process of an expansion and needed to close the shop's former location.

"I think that Jackie Lee and Jim Houston did a lot for the entire community, and this is just really a way to continue to pay respect for all the things that they did for Angel View," said executive director, Patti Park.

The boutique will feature curated items and styles, many coming from local estate sales.

The grand opening is Friday morning at 8:45. The first 50 customers will receive giftcards. There will also be a ribbon cutting, prizes, and giveaways. You can also earn Angel Cash. When you spend $50, earn $10 back for a future purchase.

According to Park, 92 cents of every dollar spent at an Angel View store goes directly toward services for adults and children with developmental disabilities.