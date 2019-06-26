Ammunition sales surge ahead of new state law taking effect July 1st

George Frey/Getty Images

PALM DESERT, Calif. - California gun dealers are reporting a surge in ammunition sales ahead of a new state law which takes effect, Monday, July 1st.

Among other things, the new law requires "spot" background checks for people buying ammunition.

California is the first state in the nation to pass such a law.

Today, we'll talk with a valley gun dealer to how their business is being impacted by the new law.

We'll also report on other aspects of the new law that gun owners need to know about.