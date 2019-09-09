American Express named Title Sponsor of Desert Classic PGA Event

LA QUINTA, Calif. - The longstanding Desert Classic PGA TOUR event has a new Title Sponsor in American Express.

"The American Express" will take place once again at PGA West Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and the La Quinta Country Club.

The Tournament week will be January 13-19, 2020.

“Our new multiyear sponsorship with this historic PGA Tour event is a perfect match,” said Stephen Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express, in an emailed statement. “Golf consistently ranks as one of the top passions of our card members, and the tour provides some of the most exciting experiences at some of the best venues the game offers. We’re looking forward to making The American Express a ‘must-see’ event for fans and card members alike.”

Additional Coachella Valley tournament details and information is still being finalized.

The new title sponsorship follows a 14-year absence from the PGA Tour for American Express.

The annual pro-am tournament dates back to 1960 and was known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic through the 1980s. It had no title sponsor this year after CareerBuilder took its name off the event known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome American Express as the new title sponsor for what will be known as The American Express,” said Tyler Dennis, chief of operations for the PGA Tour. “With its historic connection to the great Bob Hope, the tournament has been a popular fixture in the Palm Springs area since 1960 and holds the distinction of being one of two PGA Tour tournaments where amateurs actually play during tournament competition. Through this new relationship, The American Express will continue as an important part of the West Coast Swing.”

Financial terms for the multi-year title deal have not yet been disclosed.

