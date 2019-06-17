Alleged wrong-way DUI driver leads deputies on chase in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif.- - An alleged DUI driver was arrested early Sunday morning after leading deputies on a pursuit in Coachella.

At 4:19 a.m., Thermal station Riverside County Sheriff's deputies heard the sound of screeching tires on the 84700 block of Avenue 51 while on active patrol. Shortly afterward, they observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on the wrong side of the street. The suspect vehicle nearly crashed into the patrol car, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield. A police pursuit followed through residential streets, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour.

The Jeep came to a rest less than a half mile away, and the driver, 32-year-old Jaime Sampayan Moreno of Coachella, was seen fleeing into a residence, later determined to be his mother's, a short time later.

Deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the residence and Moreno exited the home and was taken into custody. He sustained minor injuries when attempted to flee deputies and was treated on scene by paramedics.

No deputies were injured in the pursuit.

Moreno was taken into custody on suspicion of one felony count of evading police, a misdemeanor DUI count, a misdemeanor violation of probation count, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact Deputy M. Ramos with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's dispatch at 760-836-8348.