Alleged street racer arrested in La Quinta

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:42 AM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A man was arrested for suspected street racing in La Quinta, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Monday. 
   
A deputy spotted a Ford F-150 engaged in a speed contest around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Vista Laguna, sheriff's Sgt. David Aldrich said.
   
The deputy pulled over the driver, later identified as Anthony Rojo, 19, of Rancho Mirage.
   
Rojo was booked into the Indio jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of engaging in street racing. He was released Sunday on $1,500 bail.
   
Deputies didn't say how many vehicles were involved in the street racing incident. No other drivers were apprehended.

 

 


