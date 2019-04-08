Alleged rock-wielding burglar arrested

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man who was caught on camera breaking into a truck with a rock then burglarizing it in Desert Hot Springs in January has been arrested, according to a release from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia first reported on the burglaries in January. The burglary caught on camera happened at 8:35 p.m. on January 23rd on Eliseo Road outside of the Hacienda Hot Springs Inn, in the desert city's 'Spa Zone'. It's estimated that $400 of goods were stolen from that vehicle.

The suspect, 34-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Martin Martinez, was taken into custody on April 7 following a 'lengthy foot pursuit in the area of Hacienda Avenue and Club Circle. Martinez was wanted in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in the area.

Martinez was arrested for five counts of vehicle burglary, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and a parole violation.

He is being held at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He is being held on no bail, according to county jail records.

"I think we can draw a reasonable conclusion that it's likely they're being committed by the same person or persons," DHSPD Chief Dale Mondary said following the January burglary.

In order to avoid becoming a victim of these crimes of opportunity, Mondary advised the public to keep a few things in mind.

"Park in well-lit areas," Chief Mondary said. "Keep valuables out of plain sight, take them inside with you, lock them in the trunk of your car."