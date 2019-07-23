Alleged rapist arrested at Indio hotel

INDIO, Calif.- - An alleged rapist was free on bail Tuesday afternoon after being arrested over the weekend in Indio.

On July 20 at 4:25 a.m., Indio Police officers responded to the Quality Inn Suites located at 84096 Indio Springs Parkway after they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at the location.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the female victim who said that she had traveled back to the hotel with a group of people that she met at a night club in Coachella. At the hotel, she was sexually assaulted by a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Santa Maria resident Freddy Perez.

After investigating, IPD officers took Perez into custody without incident at 5:35 a.m. He was later booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on $55,000 bail. He was released the next day.

Perez faces one felony charge of rape by force/fear, according to county jail records.

He is set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center on September 18.

The Indio Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this case to contact IPD at Hmmm 760-391-4057 or, to issue an anonymous tip, call Coachella Valley Crime-Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.