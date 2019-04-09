Alleged Palm Springs cop-killer in court

INDIO, Calif.- -

More than a month after jury selection began, attorneys will convene at the Indio courthouse today to begin motions in the trial of an ex-con accused of gunning down two Palm Springs police officers and trying to kill others when they approached his mother's home to investigate a domestic disturbance.



John Hernandez Felix, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, with special circumstance allegations of killing police officers and committing multiple murders, making him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.



For nearly a month, around 800 prospective jurors were screened at the courthouse regarding their qualifications and availability, with a full week dedicated to whittling down batches of 200 prospective jurors per day into smaller groups. The prospective jurors then participated in one-on-one interviews at the courthouse with attorneys.



Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the selected jurors were sworn in, according to court records, with opening statements scheduled for April 17.

6 Photos Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky Patrol door in D.C. honoring fallen PSPD Officers Zerebny and Vega Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ] Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ] Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ] Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ] Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ] Megan Terlecky A once police patrol car door will now sit as a piece of law enforcement history. The Palm Springs Police Department is paying tribute to two of their fallen officers by marking their ultimate sacrifice. Courtesy: Megan Terlecky [ + - ]

Felix, a convicted felon, is accused of gunning down veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, on Oct. 8, 2016, after they responded to a family disturbance call stemming from a spat between the defendant and his sister over a television remote control.Felix opened fire on Vega, Zerebny and a third officer through the metal screen door of his mother's property after the victims stepped onto the porch, prosecutors said. He also allegedly fired on five of their colleagues, who responded to the shooting. None were struck by the gunfire.Felix was taken into custody following a 12-hour standoff.





District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the defendant wanted to kill cops, donning body armor and firing armor-piercing rounds from an AR-15 rifle during the attack.



The trial comes after a string of delays connected to defense motions regarding Felix's mental fitness, including an argument alleging he has intellectual disabilities that should preclude him from execution if jurors recommend the death penalty.



Criminal proceedings were previously suspended for six months in 2017 when Felix's attorneys, John Dolan and Jacob Devane, sought to have him declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

They argued that he suffers from ``traumatic amnesia'' and has no memory of the shooting, preventing him from contributing to an adequate defense, but Judge Anthony Villalobos ruled in late 2017 that Felix was sufficiently competent.Following a bench trial with testimony from mental health experts, Villalobos ruled that prosecutors could proceed with their capital murder case against Felix, leading to an appeal of the judge's decision and another two-month delay. An appellate court denied the defense's appeal seeking to bar the death penalty from being included as an option upon conviction.

#renderEmbedGallery($embedObject)

Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers to be killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.



Vega had been with the department 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to retire in 2018. He had eight children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Zerebny had been with the department for 18 months and had just returned to duty following maternity leave, having given birth to a daughter, Cora, four months before her death.