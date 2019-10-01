Alleged Palm Desert Little Caesars robber arrested
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man suspected of robbing a Little Caesars Pizza in Palm Desert on Friday remained behind bars on Tuesday.
37-year-old Thousand Palms resident Arturo Galeana was arrested near the intersection of Robert Road and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms at 5:17 p.m. Friday, according to county jail records.
At 2:21 p.m. Friday, a Galeana allegedly entered the business, which is located near the intersection of Highway 111 and Portola Avenue, and demanded money from the cashier, according to RSO. Galeana received an unspecified amount of cash and fled the scene.
The initial suspect description issued by RSO:
- Hispanic adult male
- 5'8", 160 lbs
- Short dark hair, goatee
- Wearing a gray button-down shirt and dark shorts
- Vehicle is a white 4-door sedan of an unknown make and model
According to jail records, Galeana is 5' 06", 150 lbs, with black hair.
No injuries were reported relating to this incident.
Galeana faces on charged of 2nd-degree robbery and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $30,000 bail.
He is due in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on October 2.
