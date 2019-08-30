Alleged DUI driver smashes through wall

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Police arrested a motorist Friday morning who was accused of DUI driving and smashing through a retaining wall into a home's front yard before running away.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said a hit-and-run collision occurred at Eisenhower Drive at Calle Chihuahua at approximately 9:43 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the driver, later identified as Jadiel Hernandez, 22, got out of the vehicle and ran off after driving through a two-foot-high retaining wall. The vehicle, a small blue sedan, eventually stopped in a front yard.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew helped search for the suspect, but that effort ended without success.

A follow-up investigation saw deputies arrest Hernandez shortly after midnight.

He was booked for Driving Under the Influence at the county's Indio Jail facility after receiving precautionary medical treatment. He was being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

Contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990 if you have any additional information.

