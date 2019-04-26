Alleged DUI driver ran stop sign, fatally struck pedestrian in DHS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - An alleged DUI driver is behind bars Friday morning after being arrested Thursday night for causing a fatal accident in Desert Hot Springs, according to a Desert Hot Springs Police Department news release.

At 6:35 p.m. Thursday, DHSPD officers responded to the scene of the collision near the intersection of Mission Lakes Boulevard and Weste Drive. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had a struck a pedestrian.

After investigating, officers found that 53-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Rebecca Goener had been driving westbound on Mission Lakes Boulevard in her 2002 Ford Mustang when she failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a man in the marked crosswalk. The pedestrian, a 76-year-old man from Desert Hot Springs died from his injuries on scene.

Pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

Goehner was arrested for on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter. She was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning where she is being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is urged to contact Corporal Carranza or Corporal Hazen at DHSPD at (760) 329-6411 at extension 375 or 372.