Alleged DUI driver identified in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert
Roger Gonzalez arrested following crashes
PALM DESERT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who led deputies on a chase in Palm Desert.
27-year-old Roger Gonzalez of Desert Hot Springs was arrested following multiple crashes Friday night around 7:30. Deputies responded to the area of Monterey Avenue and Avenida del Sol to a report of an intoxicated driver leaving the scene of a traffic collision.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle, a Ford Ranger, driving northbound on Monterey Avenue near Country Club. When they attempted to stop Gonzalez, he did not stop, leading to a pursuit.
Gonzalez apparently did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Gerald Ford, causing another crash with a vehicle traveling on Gerald Ford. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, this caused a collision involving four cars total, including Gonzalez's vehicle.
Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No others involved were taken from the scene.
Gonzalez was arrested for evading and driving under the influence causing injury. After he was treated at the hospital, he was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
