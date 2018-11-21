Alleged DUI driver hospitalized after rollover near Windy Point
An alleged DUI driver was hospitalized after rear-ending a taxi cab, causing their vehicle to roll over.
California Highway Patrol officers at the scene told KESQ & CBS Local 2 crew the alleged DUI driver was driving their BMW southbound on Highway 111 near Windy Point. At around 7:10 p.m., the driver crashed into the back of a taxi cab.
The BMW rolled over several times before coming to a stop. The BMW driver was transported to the hospital but officers did not know the extent of their injuries at this time.
The crash caused extensive damage to the rear of the taxi but the driver told KESQ & CBS Local 2 he was okay.
Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.
