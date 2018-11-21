Alleged DUI driver hospitalized after rollover near Windy Point

Alleged DUI driver rolls over near Windy Point Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. BMW after crashed into the taxi cab and rolled over [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Taxi cab rear-ended by alleged DUI driver [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Back of BMW after crashed into the taxi cab and rolled over [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. BMW after crashed into the taxi cab and rolled over [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Police at the scene [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Taxi being put on a tow truck [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. BMW after crashed into the taxi cab and rolled over [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

An alleged DUI driver was hospitalized after rear-ending a taxi cab, causing their vehicle to roll over.

California Highway Patrol officers at the scene told KESQ & CBS Local 2 crew the alleged DUI driver was driving their BMW southbound on Highway 111 near Windy Point. At around 7:10 p.m., the driver crashed into the back of a taxi cab.

The BMW rolled over several times before coming to a stop. The BMW driver was transported to the hospital but officers did not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

The crash caused extensive damage to the rear of the taxi but the driver told KESQ & CBS Local 2 he was okay.

