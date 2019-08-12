Alleged DUI driver arrested with child in car

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - A Palm Springs woman was arrested in Rancho Mirage over the weekend for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

At 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 36700 block of Monterey Avenue in Rancho Mirage. Upon arrival, they found that a black Jeep SUV was traveling southbound on Monterey when the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a traffic signal.

The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Palm Springs resident Alexa Ruiz, was found to have been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a child in the c ar., according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release.

Ruiz was arrested on scene and booked into Indio Jail. She faces two misdemeanor DUI charges and one felony charge of child endangerment, according to county jail records.

"The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact, Deputy Daniel Stratton from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 760-836-1600, or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867)," read the RSO news release on the incident.

Ruiz was released Monday on $35,000 bail.