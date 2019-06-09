Alleged DUI driver arrested for hit-and-run crash in Palm Desert
Deputies arrested Oscar Martinez of Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest Saturday for an earlier hit-and-run traffic collision in Palm Desert.
Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 73600 block of Santa Rosa Way in Palm Desert, around 7:40 Saturday morning.
Deputies contacted 39-year-old Oscar Martinez of Palm Desert, who apparently showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was identified as the driver from the collision and resisted deputies as he was being taken into custody. Neither the deputies nor Martinez were injured during the arrest. A search warrant was obtained by deputies for a blood sample from Martinez, who was taken to a local hospital, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Martinez was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for Hit-and-Run, Driving Under the Influence, Resisting Arrest, and Driving on a Suspended License.
