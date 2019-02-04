Alleged DUI driver arrested after crashing through Twentynine Palms home

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 42-year-old man Sunday evening for DUI after he allegedly crashed his truck into a Twentynine Palms residence.

At 9:07 p.m., deputies received multiple reports of a vehicle crashed into a home on the 6000 block of Morongo Road. Deputies from the Morongo Basin station arrived on scene and found a 2010 Chevy Silverado 2500HD truck which had driven completely through a residence and into of another residence, located on Mariposa Avenue. The residence was unoccupied.

The driver, Twentynine Palms resident Phillip Valenzuela, is believed to have been traveling westbound on Sun Valley Drive before the crash. Deputies detained Valenzuela, who later attempted to flee on foot.

Valenzuela was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for his injuries, which were unspecified in a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. He was later arrested and cited for Driving Under the Influence.

Crews from Southern California Edison and So Cal Gas Company responded to the residence to turn off utilities after the crash.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or use their online form on WeTip.com.