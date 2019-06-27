Alleged Coachella puppy dumper taken into custody, bail raised to $50K
Defense attorney: "Puppies are not people"
COACHELLA, Calif.- - Bail has been raised for a woman accused of throwing away a bag full of puppies in a Coachella dumpster in April.
Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, is charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor animal abandonment. She appeared at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Thursday morning, and was taken into custody after the decision was made to raise her bail to $50,000.
Seven animal rights activists were seen outside court for Culwell's appearance today.
While arguing against a bail increase, Culwell's attorney argued that "puppies are not people."
Culwell's bail was initially set at $10,000. Earlier in June, Culwell entered a not guilty plea.
In April, Culwell was allegedly caught on camera pulling up in a white Jeep Wrangler to this back of the Napa Auto Parts store located at 49251 Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella, stepping out, and throwing a nondescript bag into a nearby recycling dumpster. She was arrested the next week.
After Culwell's initial arrest, an additional 38 dogs were found living in squalid conditions in her home. She later relinquished ownership of all the animals.
One of the seven puppies thrown away in the dumpster later died.
