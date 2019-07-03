All three CVRM overnight cooling centers set to open tonight

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The three overnight cooling centers originally scheduled to open last night are set to open tonight.

"CVRM is set to go tonight at the three locations," said Greg Rodriguez, advisor to Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez.

The cooling centers are located in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs at:

The old Palm Springs boxing club building on 225 S. El Cielo Road, Palm Springs

Word of Life Fellowship Center on 66-290 Estrella, Desert Hot Springs

Community Presbyterian Church on 38-088 Chuperosa Lane, Cathedral City

The centers in Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs were scheduled to open Monday evening, however, logistical issues delayed the opening.

All three cooling centers will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. starting tonight through the end of September. The centers are a place where the less fortunate and the homeless can escape the heat. The centers offer cool water, snacks, and television.

For a complete list of all other available cooling centers in Riverside County, click here.