All pools at Four Seasons cleared of Legionnaires'

Riverside County Department of Environmental Health gives the all-clear to reopen all pools/spas/showers and drinking fountains at the Four Seasons community in Palm Springs following a nearly three-month-long closure due to Legionnaires' Disease.

Health officials said they received the test results today, confirming that all tests returned negative for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires'.

The pools were closed in June after testing positive for Legionnaires'. Residents of the community told KESQ & CBS Local 2 that two people who used the pools got infected with Legionnaires' in January.

Some pools were reopened on August 23, later than originally planned after 6 of the 11 areas that tested positive for the disease tested positive again.

According to the Department of Environmental Health, three to four cases of Legionnaires' disease are reported each year in the county.

According to health experts, Legionnaires' disease is a deadly bacterial lung infection and can be transmitted when people breathe droplets of bacteria-infected water. People 50 and older are at a higher risk of catching the disease. The Four Seasons is a gated retirement community for people 55 and older.

