Air museum holds annual Memorial Day flower drop

Palm Springs air museum flower drop

PALM SPRINGS, Calif- - More than 3,000 red and white carnations were dropped from a B-25 Mitchell bomber Monday over Palm Springs in honor of fallen soldiers.

The Palm Springs Air Museum hosted the annual Memorial Day celebration starting at 11 a.m. with an unveiling of a Clay Lacy Lear jet, according to the museum's website. Two hours into the event, the bomber dropped the flowers to salute "fallen comrades."

All flowers dropped from the plane were available to be taken home by visitors, organizers said.

The event will also hosted a special presentation from Lt. Col. Russ Mulvaney, who was a B-24 Tail Gunner during World War II, along with special guest Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Bob Friend.

Until the flower drop and fly-by at 1 p.m., visitors were also allowed to enjoy flight exhibitions or take a ride in a warbird.

Flights in the warbirds range from $99 per person all the way up to $1,895 and should be booked in advance, organizers said. All flights are subject to weather, mechanical conditions and pilot availability with no children younger than 13 allowed in the cabin.